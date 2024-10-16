Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 6, 6, 7, 9
(zero, six, six, seven, nine)
