Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
5, 6, 7, 8, 8
(five, six, seven, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Local schools sign federal letter prohibiting DEI, say it won’t lead to...
2
Impact, relationships and a-ha moments: Teachers reflect on excellence...
3
‘This doesn’t work’ - Auditors blast Ohio lawmakers’ property tax...
4
American Power Boat Association moves from Detroit to Clark County...
5
A dozen small changes to diet can add up to big health impact