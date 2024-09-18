Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 4, 7, 7

(one, three, four, seven, seven)

