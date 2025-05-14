Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 3, 5, 5
(one, two, three, five, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Downtown Springfield train incident causes grain spill into Buck Creek
2
Enon council member Paul Avery dies at 54; remembered as jovial...
3
Kore 4 renovating south Springfield property as commercial kitchen...
4
Enon woman gets 12 years in prison for 2024 fatal crash in Springfield...
5
Teen killed in weekend Springfield crash was student at CTC, Shawnee