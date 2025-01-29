Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 4, 5, 9
(zero, zero, four, five, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Huber Heights mayor: No plans to become ‘sanctuary city’
2
Springfield man arrested in connection with east-side double slaying
3
Seldom was heard a discouraging word: City meeting a rare oasis of...
4
Memo freezing federal funds halted; Clark County describes what it...
5
Springfield restaurant closes, keeping catering side open