Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 4, 4, 9
(one, two, four, four, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Global Impact STEM finishes new school building at Clark State...
2
Election 2025: Enon residents to vote May 6 on five-year police...
3
Springfield man indicted for rape, assault of minor
4
Upcoming road work in Clark and Champaign to close I-70 ramps, require...
5
160 years ago today, Ohio mourned as Lincoln funeral train rolled...