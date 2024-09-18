Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Midday

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Midday" game were: 0, 2, 2, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Midday" game were:

0, 2, 2, 9

(zero, two, two, nine)

