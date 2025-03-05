Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 5, 5, 6
(one, five, five, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
OIC student indicted for bringing gun to Springfield school
2
Springfield plans to toughen vacant property rules, also fight...
3
Springfield’s Gammon House honored as finalist for Ohio Humanities...
4
Clark State, nonprofit team up to offer military spouses free IT...
5
Ohio lawmakers: Property tax reform means school funding reform