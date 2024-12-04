Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 5, 6
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 5, 6

(one, three, five, six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Mrs. Claus’ Coffee Crawl to benefit Warder Literacy Center, which is...
2
Springfield native Marsha Dietlein’s new Christmas movie to premiere...
3
Springfield students to return Tuesday after school canceled for no...
4
What’s happening this week: Theatre auditions, tree lighting, history...
5
What we know about the ongoing Frisch’s closings