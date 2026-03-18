Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5, 7, 7, 8
(five, seven, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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