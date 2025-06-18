Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 6, 6, 6
(two, six, six, six)
