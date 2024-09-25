Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6, 7, 9
(six, seven, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Haitian group seeks criminal charges vs. Trump, Vance in Springfield...
2
1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County
3
Queens House of Soul restaurant to host grand opening in Springfield...
4
These 24 people were indicted in Clark County
5
How Haitian influx is affecting local health services, contagious...