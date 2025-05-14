Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 6, 8
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 6, 8

(one, six, eight)

