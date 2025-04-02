Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 1, 3, 4
news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

1, 3, 4

(one, three, four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Springfield man indicted for murder in death of niece
2
Chef’s arrival to Sunday night dinners adds anxiety at first, then joy...
3
Work on Fountain Boulevard housing development underway
4
Empty Bowls fundraiser coming to Champaign, Logan counties this week
5
Springfield Mercy Health leaders plan town hall on future of health...