Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 5, 8, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5, 8, 9

(five, eight, nine)

