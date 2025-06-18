Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3, 3, 4
(three, three, four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield aims to trim city workforce by 30 employees via $25K buyout...
2
Clark County offers bigger grants to retailers, businesses that are...
3
Clark County Dog Shelter full, offering lower-cost adoptions
4
Lawmakers criticize plan to erase property taxes
5
Portion control is a big part of eating healthier; here’s easier ways...