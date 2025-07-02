Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 5, 6, 6
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

5, 6, 6

(five, six, six)

