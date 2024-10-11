Breaking: Man flown to hospital, SWAT called after reported shooting in Springfield

Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 27, 30, 32, 37
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
2, 27, 30, 32, 37

(two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-seven)

