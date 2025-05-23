Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 7, 20, 29, 38
(four, seven, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ramaswamy pushes Ohio as future education, economic leader in Clark...
2
Retire-rehire: Tecumseh school superintendent approved; Southeastern in...
3
Houston exits Springfield city commission race; remaining 3 near...
4
I-75 rest areas in Butler County will close for a full year for...
5
Springfield homicides: Three killed in a week, two arrested, police...