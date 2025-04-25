Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11, 17, 21, 28, 36
(eleven, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Overturned semi closes I-70 near Ohio 4 in Clark County
2
Mershon remembers 40 years of classic cars; dealership’s new owner...
3
Tecumseh schools raise distracted driving awareness with mock crash...
4
No injuries reported after SWAT responds to Springfield shots-fired...
5
Springfield won’t host CultureFest in 2025; city cites limited...