Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 19, 22, 27, 34
(five, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-four)
