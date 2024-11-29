Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 11, 24, 26, 31
(eight, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Holiday in the City has ‘gotten a lot bigger again,’ brings back...
2
3 arrested after shots fired, police pursuit, multi-car crash in...
3
Man shot ‘multiple times’ near Springfield dollar store
4
Shawnee Marching Band to participate in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
5
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...