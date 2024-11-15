Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 5, 6, 21, 28
(one, five, six, twenty-one, twenty-eight)
