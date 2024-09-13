Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 33, 34, 38, 39
(one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
