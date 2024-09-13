Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were: 0, 0, 7, 8, 8
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
