Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3, 3, 3, 6, 6
(three, three, three, six, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Crews battle large, suspicious blaze at vacant industrial site
2
New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share...
3
Equine program, family ranch plan July Fourth celebration fundraiser
4
Second annual Champion City Spelling Bee welcomes all ages
5
New Ohio House bill to increase punishment for killing a peace officer