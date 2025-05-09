Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 5, 8, 9
(one, two, five, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Suspect in Hamilton County deputy’s death could face death penalty
2
NEW DETAILS: Police explain Hartman cold case; Springfield mom of 2...
3
Springfield’s School Based Health Center sees visits increase, adds...
4
Annual letter carrier food drive to support Second Harvest Food Bank is...
5
Springfield seeks public feedback on city’s 5-year federal spending...