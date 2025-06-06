Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 3, 4, 5
(zero, zero, three, four, five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Leadership Clark County honors Heck, Gump, Mayer as servant leaders
2
‘Ohio tax system broke:’ Property tax reform bill introduced that could...
3
Kushmaul, lifelong family and children advocate, honored with...
4
Trump announces dozen-country travel ban including Haiti, to start...
5
First annual Fairborn UFO Conference this weekend