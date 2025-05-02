Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 5, 7, 8
(zero, three, five, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
9 Springfield students are finalists in writing challenge about...
2
Electric bills to increase in June; average local household impact $18...
3
Bellefontaine police sergeant resigns after OVI arrest while on duty...
4
1 woman injured in Clark-Shawnee school bus vs. vehicle crash
5
Upcoming road work in Clark and Champaign to close I-70 ramps, require...