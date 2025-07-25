Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 1, 3, 3
(one, one, three, three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
High school football team helps clean up Northridge tornado destruction
2
Springfield police officer fires weapon during pursuit of stolen...
3
911 calls made by suspect during, after fatal Springfield shooting...
4
Springfield man gets 4 years for injury shooting last summer
5
Man arrested in Springfield fatal domestic shooting