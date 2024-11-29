Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 8, 9
(zero, two, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Holiday in the City has ‘gotten a lot bigger again,’ brings back...
2
3 arrested after shots fired, police pursuit, multi-car crash in...
3
Man shot ‘multiple times’ near Springfield dollar store
4
Shawnee Marching Band to participate in Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
5
Springfield data center project proposes 100 jobs, over $1 billion...