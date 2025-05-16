Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2, 4, 6, 6
(two, four, six, six)
