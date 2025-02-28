Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 0, 4, 5
news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 0, 4, 5

(zero, zero, four, five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Civil War cemeteries remind us of past division - and importance of...
2
‘Incredible resilience’: Rebuilding continues one year after EF-2...
3
U.S. Rep. Hobson, others honored at Clark State Charter Night
4
Springfield youth gun violence trends shed light on possible solutions
5
Ohio lawmakers propose making breakfast, lunch free at schools