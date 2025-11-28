Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 0, 0
(zero, zero, zero, zero)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘They saved my life’: Springfield woman grateful to Mercy Health after...
2
Holiday in the City to pack in seasonal cheer over five weeks
3
Springfield’s Fulton Elementary students come together before...
4
DeWine fixes Ohio property tax glitch, preserving Homestead relief for...
5
Aldi to add second store in Springfield by movie theater