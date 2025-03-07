Winning numbers drawn in Thursday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 6
(three, four, six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Man who caused fatal Springfield bus crash argues change of venue in...
2
Springfield man convicted of attempted murder for September shooting
3
Scott Suther had a reverence for history, community
4
Musical ‘Beetlejuice Jr.’ to haunt Legend Theater this weekend
5
Springfield Symphony to sail to music of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’