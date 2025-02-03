Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13, 14, 20, 21, 34
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-four)
