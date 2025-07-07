Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 14, 16, 31, 38
(eight, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield schools forms team, initiatives to help fight chronic...
2
The first noteworthy MLB player from Springfield is being memorialized...
3
Bethel Twp. to consider second truck business
4
Cincinnati Zoo says new vaccine helped save lives of two young...
5
Crews investigating cause of fire at Northridge Lanes bowling alley in...