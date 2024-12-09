Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
8, 28, 29, 31, 35
(eight, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-five)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield crowds adore actress Dietlein; holiday movie debuts at...
2
Driver training options added in Springfield; state, Haitian group cite...
3
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes tiny new cheetah cubs
4
Classroom teaching, like motherhood, leads to odd things said and...
5
Standing behind their walkers, our moms still show us the way