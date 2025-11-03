Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 12, 17, 19, 26, 28
news
By The Associated Press
7 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

12, 17, 19, 26, 28

(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Property tax abolition group says ‘significant’ tax reforms...
2
Springfield students with disabilities get support as they enter the...
3
Man in custody following SWAT standoff in Springfield
4
Second Harvest Food Bank preparing for major increase in demand as SNAP...
5
Column: Food relief is needed now more than ever