Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 9, 12, 19, 37
news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 9, 12, 19, 37

(one, nine, twelve, nineteen, thirty-seven)

