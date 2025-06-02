Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13, 17, 25, 32, 35
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-five)
