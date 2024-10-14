Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 4, 6, 16, 18, 38
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago
(four, six, sixteen, eightteen, thirty-eight)

