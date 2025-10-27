Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 6, 9, 11, 24
(four, six, nine, eleven, twenty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Dance Stomp Shake plans events to celebrate young people and their...
2
Election 2025: 4 candidates running for 2 Springfield Twp. Trustee...
3
United Senior Services executive director to retire by end of January
4
Volunteers needed for Springfield warming shelter this winter
5
Springfield Foundation starts new Jim Scoby memorial scholarship for HS...