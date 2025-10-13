Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 21, 27, 34, 37
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(five, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

