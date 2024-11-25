Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 21, 29, 35, 39
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Motherhood, Part II: Mixing grown and flown with ‘not quite on our own’
2
1 dead, 3 injured after Champaign County crash
3
St. Paris council delays proposed policing change, will vote in...
4
Rue: Springfield will follow immigration law; Moreno, Trump send mixed...
5
10 Springfield ‘transplant heroes’ honored at annual Mayor’s Breakfast