Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 7, 8, 12, 26
(six, seven, eight, twelve, twenty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Planned electric outage scheduled for today in southwest Springfield...
2
Springfield artist’s work to be displayed at Negro Leagues Baseball...
3
New Carlisle council to appoint new city manager at Monday meeting
4
Community celebrates Haitians at Dave Chappelle, Wyclef Jean show
5
Mass Protests Across the Country Show Resistance to Trump