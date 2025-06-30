Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
6, 7, 17, 27, 30
(six, seven, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
1 dead, multiple people injured after Springfield shooting
2
United Senior Services has seen increased desire for services, annual...
3
10 Butler County sheriff’s deputies now certified ICE agents
4
Tax revenue flat, Springfield projects slow growth in 2026
5
Crews battle large, suspicious blaze at vacant industrial site