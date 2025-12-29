Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10, 11, 15, 19, 34
(ten, eleven, fifteen, nineteen, thirty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Motor home and SUV collision in Florida kills child, injures others...
2
A new nonprofit coming to Clark County wants all kids to have a bed to...
3
New Carlisle bakery closed indefinitely
4
Springfield YMCA to change ownership, no functional changes expected
5
Leadership Clark County starts new fund at Springfield Foundation