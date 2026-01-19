Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 4, 8, 17, 26
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

2, 4, 8, 17, 26

(two, four, eight, seventeen, twenty-six)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Wittenberg names VP of finance and administration
2
Judge: CEDA board violated open meetings law in Melody Parks...
3
Clark County Partners in Prevention made strides in 2025, planning more...
4
3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County
5
Springfield to demolish former homeless shelter Executive Inn