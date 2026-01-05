Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Sunday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 7, 12, 19, 33
(two, seven, twelve, nineteen, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Second child rescued in December Springfield fire dies from injuries
2
3 new Springfield commissioners sworn in, assistant mayor selected
3
3 Springfield city commissioners make way for new officeholders
4
Police: Springfield man allegedly shot girlfriend through bedroom...
5
Acting commissioner appointed in Clark County